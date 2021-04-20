Pat Sajak accidentally solves 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle during show. No one caught it.

Pat Sajak has gotten into a battle of puns with a contestant and has playfully chastised another for questioning the accuracy of a puzzle. But he’s never given away a puzzle — until now.

The “Wheel of Fortune” host, 74, accidentally revealed the solved puzzle during the bonus round on an episode last week.

"Yikes," he said when half of the 12 letters in the puzzle remained unturned. "Well, I'd rather be standing here than there, quite frankly."

The “quite frankly” part wasn’t completely clear, which may be for the best because “quite frankly” was the puzzle’s answer, which the contestant did not solve.

The show shared the moment on its social channels, including Twitter.

“Did anyone catch this?” it captioned the clip.

Did anyone catch this? 👀 pic.twitter.com/W55vshBCpe — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) April 16, 2021

At the end of the show, co-host Vanna White brought up the snafu.

“Did you hear what you said?” she asked.

“I did, right after I said it,” he said, chuckling.

“I wonder how many people at home caught it. But in setting up the thing, there weren't many letters up there and I said, ‘I'd rather be here than up there, quite frankly’ — which was the puzzle. But it goes to show you that people are concentrating and they're not paying any attention to me.”