'Saturday Night Live' announces that Elon Musk will host May 8

The announcement was made Saturday afternoon. The scheduled musical guest is Miley Cyrus.
SpaceX CEO and owner Elon Musk celebrates after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral
Elon Musk celebrates after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at Cape Canaveral, Fla., on May 30, 2020.Steve Nesius / Reuters
By Dennis Romero

"Saturday Night Live" on Saturday afternoon announced tech magnate Elon Musk as its May 8 host.

In March, the Tesla CEO was named the electric carmaker's "Technoking." He also sits atop the rocket maker SpaceX as its CEO and founded tunnel-construction company Boring.

The billionaire, earlier this year determined to be the world's richest man, is known for his controversial remarks, from calling a Thai cave rescue dive in 2018 "pedo guy" to saying pandemic restrictions sometimes amounted to "forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights."

Miley Cyrus walks the runway at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2020.Idris Solomon / Reuters file

In its announcement, the NBC sketch comedy showcase noted that SpaceX "launched the second operational flight of its Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on April 23."

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.