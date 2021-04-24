'Saturday Night Live' announces that Elon Musk will host May 8

"Saturday Night Live" on Saturday afternoon announced tech magnate Elon Musk as its May 8 host.

In March, the Tesla CEO was named the electric carmaker's "Technoking." He also sits atop the rocket maker SpaceX as its CEO and founded tunnel-construction company Boring.

The billionaire, earlier this year determined to be the world's richest man, is known for his controversial remarks, from calling a Thai cave rescue dive in 2018 "pedo guy" to saying pandemic restrictions sometimes amounted to "forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights."

Miley Cyrus walks the runway at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2020. Idris Solomon / Reuters file

In its announcement, the NBC sketch comedy showcase noted that SpaceX "launched the second operational flight of its Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on April 23."

The scheduled musical guest for May 8 is Miley Cyrus.