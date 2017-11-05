The Russia investigation is heating up — so the folks at "Saturday Night Live" decided to take a cold shower.

In the opening sketch this week, Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump paid a visit to his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, played by Alex Moffat. The real-life Manafort was indicted this week.

"I brought you into the shower to make sure you weren't wearing a wire, Paul," Baldwin's Trump told Moffat's Manafort.

They were soon joined by Vice President Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, played by Kate McKinnon.

"I'm wearing a bathing costume that I got from my favorite place: the 1890s," McKinnon's Sessions said. "I thought we should all get used to wearing stripes."

"I brought you in the shower to make sure you weren’t wearing a wire, Paul." #SNL pic.twitter.com/I5wtLoDjZy — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 5, 2017

The show returned to the subject of Russia during "Weekend Update," with co-anchor Colin Jost joking that special counsel Robert Mueller celebrated the one-year anniversary of Trump's election by throwing the president a "surprise party" — indictments.

"SNL" also took aim at White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, riffing on her sometimes testy relationship with reporters.

In a music video parody of Demi Lovato's hit song "Confident," Aidy Bryant played an alternate-reality version of the spokeswoman who struts around in a leather jacket labeled "The Huck."

The episode was hosted by Larry David, with musical guest Miley Cyrus and cameo appearances by three players from the World Series-winning Houston Astros.