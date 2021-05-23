'Saturday Night Live' reflects on a 'wild ride' of a season

"Saturday Night Live" celebrated its season finale with a look back at what was one of the most unusual years in the show's 46-year history.

As Cecily Strong put it, "Thank you for staying with us through an election, an insurrection and an objection that there was an insurrection."

Comedian Chris Rock, who hosted the first show of the season in October, said the world has changed a lot since then.

"I hosted the first episode this season, and that feels like six years ago," he said. "I wanted Kanye West to be the musical guest and he couldn't do it because he was running for president."

And then there was the pandemic.

"The sitting president who said Covid would disappear got Covid!" Rock said. "That was this season!"

Pete Davidson, the show's resident libertine, gave thanks for never contracting Covid-19.

"I can’t believe I made an entire season without testing positive … for Covid," he said.

And there were lowlights, too.

"Remember when a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head, and we did a 15 minute sketch about that?" said Beck Bennett.

"It was one wild ride, baby," Kate McKinnon said.

Musical guest Lil Nas X didn't disappoint after making waves with the satanic sensuality of his video for "Montero." He performed the song with writhing dancers and a stripper pole but at one point ripped his pants and grabbed his crotch.

"NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE TV," he tweeted afterward.

News segment "Weekend Update" also looked back on the wild season. Co-host Colin Jost said, "It is our last 'Weekend Update,' and I have say I think that the country is in a better place than when we started this season."

In September there were headlines like, "Will the president destroy democracy?" he said.

"And now I’m seeing headlines like, "Will this be the most turnt-a-- summer ever?" Jost said.

He added, "And who can forget that time the president tried to murder Congress?"

Fellow host Michael Che noted that Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, has said he's running for governor of New York.

The younger Giuliani "claimed he spent five decades in politics despite the fact he's only 35-years-old," he said.

"I didn’t know you can get brain damage when your father drinks during a pregnancy," Che said.

Jost marveled at President Joe Biden's acumen behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 Lighting electric prototype this week. He tested the truck's acceleration by flattening the accelerator and blasting off.

"Jesus, Joe, I’m not going to lie," Jost said. " That made me think we were about to have our first female president. The last time a guy that age drove that fast he traveled into the future."