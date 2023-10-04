‘Saturday Night Live’ to welcome back Pete Davidson as host for season premiere

"Saturday Night Live" is returning for Season 49 on Oct. 14.

The entire cast from last season will return, and Chloe Troast will join as a featured player, the show announced Wednesday.

So who will host the season premiere? "SNL" alum Pete Davidson. He'll be joined by Ice Spice as the musical guest.

Later this month, Bad Bunny will pull double duty as the host and musical guest for the Oct. 21 show.

Last year’s season of “SNL” was cut short by three episodes because of to the writers' strike. Davidson was set to host to host with musical guest Lil Uzi Vert before the strike.

While the Writers Guild of America reached a three-year deal on Sept. 26, allowing “SNL” and other shows to start production on new episodes, the actors' strike is still ongoing.

SAG-AFTRA, the labor union that represents about 160,000 people in the entertainment industry, including actors, recording artists, radio personalities and other media professionals, announced its members would be going on strike July 13.

The union said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, it had concluded its first day back bargaining with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Oct. 2, and that it would resume talks on Oct. 4. (The AMPTP represents NBCUniversal, the parent company of TODAY and NBC News.)

Actors on strike are not allowed to perform in works or publicize projects, meaning no red carpets, no premieres and no interviews about movies or TV show projects.

"SNL" is covered under SAG-AFTRA’s Network Code, meaning the show’s actors can come back to work, but some cast members may be unwilling to return until a deal is reached, Deadline reported.