Alex Moffat as Eric Trump, Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr., Cecily Strong as Melania Trump, Robert De Niro as Robert Muelle, Beck Bennett as Mike Pence, Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Chris Redd as Kanye West, Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions, Aidy Bryant as Sarah Sanders, Kenan Thompson as Clarence Thomas during "Dont Stop Us Now" Cold Open on May 18, 2019

Will Heath / NBC