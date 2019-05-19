Breaking News Emails
"Saturday Night Live" wrapped up its 44th season by opening with a chorus singing Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now," a phrase the show applied with irony to the embattled presidency of Donald Trump.
The president, played by Alec Baldwin, introduced the cold open with upbeat proclamations, including that the economy was "on fire."
"I’m not going to tell you if it’s a fire that keeps you warm or burns your house to the ground," he said.
Trump faces increasing pressure from Congress to reveal his tax returns and to present White House staffers for testimony regarding special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Russian influence in the 2016 election.
On "SNL" Saturday, cast members in a backdrop made to appear as the Oval Office performed "Don't Stop Me Now," with press secretary Sarah Sanders, played by Aidy Bryant, singing, "You can’t subpoena him, he’s going to obstruct."
Melania Trump, performed by Cecily Strong, sang, "He’s got the best and brightest guys, that’s why most of them are serving time."
Mueller, played by Robert De Niro, tried to intervene: "I have something very important to say to the American people," he said, " — something they need to hear."
Trump blocked him and said, "No collusion, no obstruction."
Later on the show, the news segment "Weekend Update" expanded the critique of Trump by looking at his trade war with China.
Co-host Michael Che wondered what the United States had to sell China that the Chinese would actually want to buy.
"What the hell do we sell to China besides Marvel movies and credit card debt?" he said.
With an image of an "Abble" watch behind him, Che added, "Anything we have they can just make for themselves" by changing a few letters of a trademark brand.
The segment quickly turned to the topic of abortion rights and the Alabama Legislature's vote to enact the strictest abortion law in the nation.
"This season of SNL started in 2018, but it looks like it’s going to end somewhere back in the 1970s," "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost said.
Cast member Leslie Jones joined in to criticize the Alabama law.
"I don’t know if y’all heard, but women are the same as humans," she said. "When women have a choice, women have freedom."
Grammy-nominated rapper and hip-hop producer DJ Khaled made his debut as musical guest, joined by John Legend, SZA and others, and actor Paul Rudd hosted.