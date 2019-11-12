Sean Spicer eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars'

Sean Spicer is out — again.
The former White House press secretary was voted off from "Dancing With the Stars," after about a month and a half of performing on the show.
"To everyone who has voted & supported me over the past 9 weeks on @DancingABC thank u from the bottom of my heart. I made it to the quarterfinals bc of your votes. I had a blast," the former Trump aide tweeted after he was sent home Monday night. He also thanked his family, his professional dance partners Lindsay Arnold and Jenna Johnson.
Spicer's last dances on the show were an Argentine tango to Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills" and a foxtrot to "Story of My Life" by One Direction. Spicer and Johnson earned a 26 out of 40 score.
His average scores in past weeks have been relatively low, frustrating judges who have limited say in who stays and who goes due to an audience voting system.
Before Monday, Spicer's team was never in the bottom two. But when he didn't receive enough votes to keep him out, the judges seized and sent him packing.
Donald Trump Jr. and others on the right had encouraged viewers to vote for Spicer. "Guys get this going again for Spicy. The meltdown the Hollywood types keep having when he wins with your votes is soooo worth the time. Get on it!!!" Trump tweeted last week.
President Donald Trump had also been rooting for Spicer. He tried to urge his supporters to vote for Spicer Monday in a now-deleted tweet that was replaced with one that said: "A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you!"
"Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump I can’t begin to express how much your continued support has meant, especially during my time on @DancingABC," Spicer replied.
His six-month stint in the Trump administration was tumultuous, and his relationship with the press was fraught. He resigned in July 2017.
His casting on the 28th season of "DWTS" was met with a good deal of backlash, including from one of the show's longtime hosts, Tom Bergeron.
And his first appearance, which included a ruffled neon green shirt and bongos, became the inspiration for dozens of mocking memes and gifs, though Spicer seemed to be in on the joke.
Country singer Lauren Alaina, singer Ally Brooke, "Bachelorette" contestant Hannah Brown, comedian Kel Mitchell, and actor James Van Der Beek will move on to the semifinals next week.