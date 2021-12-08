'Sex and the City' stars share memories of late Willie Garson

Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon paid tribute to their late co-star Willie Garson on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday.

Garson, who played the high-spirited Stanford Blatch in "Sex and The City," died of pancreatic cancer in September. He was 57.

Garson was present for filming three episodes of the HBO revival series "And Just Like That," which premieres Thursday.

Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, shared their memories of Garson during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"Willie was just a person who just lightened every situation he was in, and would have you in stitches within, you know, a minute of coming into a conversation," Nixon said. "He was a person with incredible show business stories ... He's just a person who was always ..."

"Full of joy," Davis added. "And so incredibly brilliant."

Davis added that she, along with other cast members, didn't know that Garson was sick "in the beginning."

"I think we're also really grateful knowing that we had a few days with him, knowing that he was sick, and we could talk to him about it and he could talk to us," Nixon continued.

Breaking down into tears, Davis said, "It's hard. I wish he was here."