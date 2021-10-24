President Joe Biden's approval ratings are in a slump, but that doesn't mean he can't dream of brighter days, like the time he was vice president.

"Saturday Night Live" tried to help a president out by having host Jason Sudeikis reprise his old SNL role as the Veep.

The show opened with a look inside the Oval Office. Press Secretary Jen Psaki, played by Chloe Fineman, obliged when current President Biden (James Austin Johnson) told her to "lay some of those facts on me."

"Your CNN town hall was watched by no one and your approval rating is in the dumpster," she said.

"Ice cold Psaki bomb!" he responded.

"I don't understand," he continued. "People used to like me. The press would call me Uncle Joe. I miss the old me."

Enter Sudeikis' vice president in aviator sunglasses and a casual jacket: "I'm you from eight years ago, man. The ghost of Biden past. Boo!" he said.

He continued: "We’re still VP. You know — easiest gig in the world. We’re like America’s wacky neighbor ... Do some finger guns, you know, shake a few hands, rub a few shoulders."

"Yeah, well, you can’t do that anymore," present-day Biden said.

"What happened to us, we used to be fun, right," the vice president said before asking to smell the president's hair.

The vice president sensed the job is stressful for the current commander in chief.

"I hope this doesn’t sound sexist, but you gotta smile more, sweetie," the vice president said.

Told of all the things the last president allegedly got away with, including getting into an argument with Pope Francis, the vice president said, "Wow — Hillary got awesome!"

News segment Weekend Update had some more fun with Biden's approval polls.

"President Biden admitted that he hasn’t had time to visit the southern border, though his approval rating has," co-host Colin Jost said.

Michael Che hammered Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., for seemingly thwarting Biden's legislative agenda.

"Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who hates the attention, says she’s opposed to raising taxes on the wealthy to pay for President Biden's agenda," he said. "Finally, someone speaking up for billionaires — because it’s so hard to hear them from space."

Saturday served as the show's Halloween episode, so Weekend Update had the devil (Sudeikis) come to speak about what he's been up to.

"So many little side projects," he said. "Earthquakes. Got some killer storms. Instagram for children."

Asked if there was anything else he'd like to take credit for, the devil said, "Sure, yeah, Bitcoin."

Did the devil have a connection to QAnon? He put that idea to rest.

"Hey, no, those guys are crazy," he said. "Bunch of sad internet psychos. ... Don’t drag my good name into your sick fantasies."