The divisive state of American politics as seen through holiday dinner table conversation at three typical but disparate households got the "Saturday Night Live" treatment with the help of a hacked Google Nest indoor video cameras.
At the dinner table of a conservative home, a woman played by cast member Heidi Gardner laments the impeachment process unfolding against President Donald Trump.
He's guilty of "the crime of being an alpha male who actually gets things done," she says.
Meantime, the patriarch of an African American family, portrayed by Kenan Thompson, addresses a topic foremost in his mind: "Do y'all think 'Bad Boys III' is going to be good or not?"
Thompson says there's no need to talk politics because a second term for the president inevitable.
"Trump is definitely getting impeached and then definitely getting reelected," he says. "I'm good."
Back at the conservative family table, a father played by Beck Bennett leads a prayer: "Thank you for no more kneeling in the NFL. That was very hard for me."
A liberal family prays at its dinner table, but instead of ending with "amen," its members say "a-women" in unison.
Time magazine's Person of the Year, teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg, appeared in the sketch to offer wide-angle commentary about the state of politics and family. She was played by Kate McKinnon.
Thunberg was criticized in real life Thursday by Trump, who called her win "ridiculous."
"I can’t believe I’m saying this to a 70-year-old man," McKinnon's Thunberg said, "but grow up."
Another sketch presented "SNL's" take on Netflix's "A Marriage Story," but instead of Scarlett Johansson, this week's host, and Adam Driver as the stars, this one featured Washington power couple Kellyanne Conway and barbed Trump critic George Conway.
Seated at a restaurant, Kellyanne, played by McKinnon, reads a tweet from George: "Anyone who works for Trump is a demon."
"George Conway," Kellyanne says, "do not sub-tweet me at the dinner table, please."
Later the pair expresses mutual affinity, with George saying, "I love that when Ann Coulter set us up she thought we were perfect for each other."
On news segment "Weekend Update," co-host Colin Jost laments that Trump could be poised to survive impeachment and win reelection in 2020.
"Only Democrats could figure out a way to lose twice in the same year," he says.
Colleague Michael Che agreed, arguing the U.S. Senate is too white to vote in favor of removing the president.
"It’d be like if Obama got voted out of office by the Wu-Tang Clan," he says.
Featured player Bowen Yang reprised his role as a Chinese trade representative, warning that Trump's tentative deal with China is still "extremely preliminary."
"It’s like when they announce a Pixar movie but it doesn’t drop until 2024," he says.
The trade rep also had stringing words for the president: "Hey Trump, are you China’s air quality? Because you're toxic."
Johansson hosted for the sixth time, and Niall Horan made his first solo musical guest appearance.