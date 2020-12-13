'SNL' presents Fauci as sex symbol because 'I've been the only one saying facts'

"Saturday Night Live" spoofed the latest developments with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, making the point that while it is good for the country, most American's may not get it for a long time or "July 20-bada bada."

The show opened with a spoof of CNN's "Situation Room" as host Wolf Blitzer, played by Beck Bennett, introduced himself as "an indoor man with an outdoor name."

Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Deborah Birx (Heidi Gardner), White House coronavirus response coordinator, answered Blitzer's questions.

Fauci fended off fans who believe he has sex appeal as they threw bras at him.

"Throughout this whole thing," he said, "I've been the only one saying facts, so some people got a crush on me."

Fauci announced proudly that he'll be the joining the administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Birx said, "I think I'll be joining as well."

She noted one of her bonafides: "Remember when Trump said to inject bleach and I did a stanky little face and I almost whispered no?"

Fauci put a positive spin on Britain approving the Pfizer vaccine before the United States did.

"We’re doing this vaccine World War II style," he said. "We made England go in first, see what’s what. And then we swoop in at the end and steal the spotlight."

Fauci sought to assure Americans about vaccine distribution, noting that healthcare workers would be among the first to be inoculated.

Birx explained that older Americans, more susceptible to Covid-19 complications that could lead to death, would be next. "Anybody," she explained, "named Mildred ... "

"We're talking about super seniors," Fauci said, "anyone who pays for Red Lobster with a Diners Club card."

Everyone else, he said, would be vaccinated by "July 20-bada-bada."

Birx suggested the vaccine's ultra-cold storage requirement was not an issue. "Luckily, the vaccine comes in Coors Light cold-activated cans," she said.

News segment "Weekend Update" lambasted President Donald Trump for continuing to challenge the November election results.

"Guys, I gotta be honest, I'm beginning to think that Donald Trump didn’t win this election," said co-host Colin Jost. "This week the Supreme Court dismissed two different [election] lawsuits. They were the first rulings by the Supreme Court that were just the eye-roll emoji."

He criticized the president's campaign for continuing to solicit donations.

"He's a billionaire and he keeps asking his supporters for like $5," Jost said. "Isn't that just sad? For the price of a cup of coffee a day you can help a desperate old man pretend he’s still president."

Later he blasted the Trump administration for passing on the opportunity to secure more doses of the Pfizer vaccine when it had the chance.

"Who at any point this year thought we have almost too much vaccine?" Jost said. "You don’t have the money for life-saving vaccines, but you can start up a space army?"

Fellow host Michael Che lamented that some Black Americans don't trust coronavirus vaccination.

"Many Black doctors are saying that they are having a hard time convincing their patients to take the Prizer and Modena vaccines," he said, "which is weird because Moderna Vaccine is my favorite Tyler Perry character."