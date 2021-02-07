'SNL' reimagines Super Bowl commercials in the age of Covid-19

"Saturday Night Live" reimagined high-dollar Super Bowl commercials in the age of Covid-19 and QAnon.

The show opened with a spoof of the "Super Bowl LV Pregame Show," featuring expert NFL commentators looking at the game's multimillion-dollar advertisements.

"To reflect the importance of this moment in history, you’ll see impassioned commercials," said former quarterback Phil Simms, played by Mikey Day. "This one almost brought me to tears."

Images of marches and protests appeared and a voice said, "We’ve learned once again that freedom isn’t free. But we must always strive for equality. And we must always reach for ... Cheez-Its."

The voice concluded, "Cheez-Its — historically delicious."

Another ad proclaimed the virtues of Papa John's Pizza, including "real ingredients, no additives, no preservatives, and no child sex trafficking in the basement."

"Stop by with your Q-pon today," the spot's narrator concluded.

Host James Brown, played by Kenan Thompson, praised Budweiser for adopting a classic Super Bowl ad to contemporary times.

The spot featured the brewer's trademark Clydesdale horses, one of which kicks a syringe into the arm of an elderly woman. "Better get the second dose of cold, refreshing Bud Light," the ad's narrator said.

A subsequent sketch looked at how people behave as stay-at-home orders continue to impact millions of Americans. At a small Super Bowl house party, friends complain about the restrictions.

"I'm on quarantine burnout," says a character played by host Dan Levy.

A friend played by Beck Bennett said he limits his contacts outside of home and work.

"I'm a mouth masseuse," he said of his work contacts. "I massage mouths."

A friend played by Heidi Gardner said, "I don't understand how people are still getting sick."

Enter Dr. Anthony Fauci, played by Kate McKinnon, who said the scene has been a warning for "the wrong way to Super Bowl."

The game should be enjoyed, he said, "At home, in a mask, lights off, no friends."

Satirical news segment "Weekend Update" praised President Joe Biden for forging ahead with an economic stimulus plan.

Co-host Colin Jost said Biden was moving forward "without Republican support because this economy needs a massage and Joe Biden isn’t waiting for permission."

Michael Che marveled at the rise and political survival of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who in the past has expressed belief in QAnon and that 9/11 might not have been real.

"Greene apologized for her previous remarks, saying 9/11 absolutely happened," Che said. "And to honor that day Greene plans to hijack and crash the Republican Party."

Jost introduced ex-President Donald Trump as, "Former social media influencer Donald Trump."

He said he wants Trump to testify at his Senate impeachment trial.

"I think I speak for for all of us when I say, come on, please," Jost said. "Give us one last show."