'SNL' roasts Rep. Matt Gaetz over sex trafficking allegations

"Saturday Night Live" roasted U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz following Tuesday's New York Times report that federal investigators were trying determine if he engaged in sex trafficking or had a relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, has repeatedly denied the allegations and said they're part of an extortion plot in which he's the victim.

But on "SNL," Gaetz was suggested to be "not that innocent" as part of the fictitious Britney Spears show, "Oops, You Did it Again."

Pete Davidson appears on 'Saturday Night Live' on April 3, 2021, as Rep. Matt Gaetz. NBC

"I get to decide if they’re innocent or not that innocent," explained host Spears, played by Chloe Fineman. "Shout out to our sponsor, Georgia — voted best place not to vote."

The show featured pop culture characters who have essentially been canceled as a result of their behavior. Among them was cartoon skunk Pepe Le Pew (Kate McKinnon), cut from the forthcoming "Space Jam: A New Legacy" film because of his aggressive sexuality.

"Hallo to you," Le Pew said. "I would kiss you all the way up your arm but I realize that is no longer socially acceptable."

Asked what he's been up to, the skunk said he's sought treatment for sexual addiction. And he's had time to read. "I’ve been reading books like 'Women Are From Mars, Skunks Are From France," Le Pew said.

Britney's final guest tonight was Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/Bde0PgSZuH — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 4, 2021

Gaetz was introduced by Spears as "a full-on sex pest." He appeared and exhibited some of the trademark language of the hypersexual character Glenn Quagmire of TV's "Family Guy."

"High everyone," he said. "Giggity giggity goo."

He then explained his last name is "like Bill Gates but with a 'Z' at the end. Like a cool version for teens."

"I think I can spot a teen predator when I see one," Spears said. "After all, I was on 'Mickey Mouse Club.'

Asked if thought the allegations might hurt him in the next election, Gaetz said, "Weirdly, in my district, they might help."

He then claimed, "I’m just like Pepe here, I’m just a ladies' man."

Le Pew responded, "Dude, no. I am a cartoon skunk, you are a United States congressman. Be better, OK?"

News segment "Weekend Update" continued to grill Gaetz.

"Representative Matt Gaetz, who looks like a character artist's drawing of me, is reportedly under investigation for an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl," co-host Colin Jost said. "Because Gaetz believes that only voters should have to show ID."

Jost had more news about Gaetz.

"It’s also being reported that Gaetz may have paid for sex with women he met online," he said. "That story has since been confirmed by his whole vibe."

He also wondered why followers of QAnon, some of whom believed a conspiracy theory that prominent Democrats were involved in child sex trafficking, don't seem to be as tuned in to the reported investigation involving Gaetz.

"A sitting congressman is being accused of child trafficking, and the QAnon people are suddenly, 'Nah, I need more evidence,'" Jost said.

"The storm is finally here and QAnon is like, You can’t believe everything you read on the internet," he said.