SNL’ Santa gets kids’ tough questions about Franken, Moore, Trump

Christmas came early at "Saturday Night Live" this week — and the kids on Santa's lap had some uncomfortable questions.

"What did Al Franken do?" one child asked a mall Santa Claus played by Kenan Thompson and his elf sidekick played by Kate McKinnon in Saturday night’s cold open.

Thompson was flummoxed, unsure of how to explain Franken's resignation from the Senate following sexual misconduct allegations. So he turned to his elf: "Can you take the Al Franken thing, sugar plum?"

"No," McKinnon replied. "And in this climate, can you just call me Amy?"

"I guess you could say that Al Franken is on Santa's naughty list this year," Thompson explained. And so was Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate who has been accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls decades ago — McKinnon said of Moore, "it's not really a list, it's more of a registry."

"Is President Trump on the Naughty List?" #SNL pic.twitter.com/pnsifcfFPP — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 10, 2017

A little girl wanted to know if President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 16 women, was also on the naughty list, and said she’s learned a lot from watching the news.

"I learned that if you admit you did something wrong, you get in trouble. But if you deny it, they let you keep your job," the child said.

🎼 He's making a list and checking it twice

Gonna find out who's naughty and nice

Santa Claus is comin' to town 🎶 #SNL pic.twitter.com/PEAvM1cBgl — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 10, 2017

Other children asked why NFL players kneel during the national anthem, another wanted to talk about opioids, a girl asked for the U.S. Embassy to remain in Tel Aviv and another child referred to the sexual misconduct allegations against former "Today" anchor Matt Lauer.

McKinnon’s character reassured one girl that although "things seem particularly insane right now, like truly mind-bendingly insane," everything will be OK, "maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, maybe not for another 3 years, 42 days and 24 minutes."

The top of everyone's wishlist this Christmas. 🎄 #SNL pic.twitter.com/HYGeAZ1BWJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 10, 2017

The episode was hosted by James Franco, star and director of the new film "The Disaster Artist."

Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill and Steve Martin showed up during Franco's monologue as members of the studio audience, and they heckled him. Rogen, confronted in the audience after snubbing his frequent co-star, asked a woman to ask why Franco has hosted "SNL" four times while he's has only been asked twice.

"Why don’t you ask Seth, ma'am, why the movies I do on my own, like 127 Hours, get nominated for Oscars. The movies I do with Seth get nominated for a stoner award." Rogen corrected that "they’re called Stoneys," and that "they are as prestigious as an Oscar — plus when you win, you get a bag of weed."

The musical guest was the singer SZA.