"Saturday Night Live" took a bit of a break from ribbing President Donald Trump this week and instead set its sights on Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who is facing allegations of having improper relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s.

The show kicked off with Vice President Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett, imploring Moore, played by Mikey Day, to remove himself from his Senate race.

"Mike, look, it's all lies. I'm not that guy," Day tells Bennett.

Mikey Day as Politician Roy Moore and Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Jeff Sessions during the Cold Open of Saturday Night Live in Studio 8H on Nov. 11, 2017. Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bennett replies, "Perhaps, Roy. Perhaps. But it's hard to convince people you're not into young girls when you're dressed like Woody from 'Toy Story.'"

After some back and forth, Day's Moore said he'll "marry her" if everyone believes the encounter with the teen happened.

Later in the skit, an impish Attorney General Jeff Sessions, played by Kate McKinnon, climbs out of a nearby cupboard where he'd been eavesdropping.

"You check a lot of boxes for me, Roy," McKinnon says. "But, uh, this is really bad. I'm usually the creepiest one in the room, but I look at you and I'm like, 'Oh, my God.'"

The real Moore has denied allegations he coerced a 14-year-old girl into a sexual encounter in 1979 when he was 32. The accusations were made in a report in The Washington Post on Thursday.

While the cold open poked fun at current events, Saturday's show also made history when Tiffany Haddish became the first black female stand-up comic in 43 seasons to host the legendary live show.

During her monologue Haddish talked about growing up in foster care in California and watching "SNL" as a child. She said convincing the Latino and black kids in foster care that "SNL" was better than "In Living Color" (a popular comedy show on FOX in early 90s) was a challenge.

Host Tiffany Haddish opens Saturday Night Live with a monologue in Studio 8H on Nov. 11, 2017. Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Trying to convince them that [SNL star] Dana Carvey was just as funny as [ILC star] Damon Wayans was a problem. I got stabbed twice in a bunk bed,” Haddish said.

But Haddish also took a moment to comment on the recent slew of sexual misconduct allegation and gave the men accused some advice.

“If you got your thing-thing out and she got all her clothes on, you're wrong," Haddish warned.