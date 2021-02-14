"Saturday Night Live" had fun with the measured approval expressed by some supporters of former President Donald Trump following his impeachment acquittal.

The show imagined Fox News' Tucker Carlson interviewing Republican leaders about the historic impeachment trial, which saw the most bipartisan support for impeachment conviction in history.

"There's a lot to cover tonight," said Carlson, played by Alex Moffat. So he decided to start his show with "fear-mongering non sequiturs."

"Is AOC hiding in your house right now?" he said. "Wouldn’t put it past her."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon) was introduced for his assessment of the U.S. Senate trial of Trump for allegedly inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

"It's a great day for 30 percent of Americans," he said, "and tonight we party."

The senator encouraged his party to focus on more important business.

"The trial is over and now we can move past this and focus on serious issues — locking up Hillary and freeing beautiful Britney Spears," he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas (Aidy Bryant), offered his strategy as juror.

"Like any impartial juror, we took it upon ourselves to meet with the defense lawyers," he said.

Though Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit the president, he had harsh words.

"I think he’s guilty as hell and the worst person I ever met," said McConnell, played by Beck Bennett. "Ah, God, that felt good. I been holding that inside my neck for four years."

News segment "Weekend Update" continued the focus on Trump's Senate trial.

"Like so many other men living in Florida, Donald Trump has once again escaped from justice," said co-host Colin Jost.

He called it "the dumbest trial I've ever seen."

"The jurors who are deciding the case were the ones attacked by the defendant," he said. "One of the jurors who voted to acquit Trump ran out and said someone’s got to prosecute this guy."

Fellow host Michael Che, referring to police who often avoid felony prosecution after shootings are captured on camera, called Trump's trial a "Black history lesson."

"Just because there’s video evidence," he said, "doesn’t mean you’re going to get a conviction."