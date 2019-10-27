Breaking News Emails
Comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returned after a short hiatus and wasted no time in making fun of President Donald Trump's comments this week about "building a wall in Colorado" — a state that does not border Mexico.
"Hello New Mexico," Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, said in the comedy bit, "by far my favorite Mexico."
(Trump tweeted Wednesday night that he had described the Colorado barrier "kiddingly" at a rally in the state.)
In the "SNL" portrayal, the president isn't really clear about where, exactly, he is.
He greets "the great city of Albacore, tuna capital of the United States," then says, "I heard they're building a wall on the border of Colorado to keep the Mexicans out."
In the cold-open sketch, Baldwin's Trump isn't entirely clear about the definition of a quid pro quo — the trading of similarly valued items — either. He insists that his attempt to get leaders in Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son was definitely "no quid bro code."
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, played by Alex Moffatt, appears with Trump but is stiff and uncomfortable.
"Hello," he says, before reminding himself aloud how to act in public: "Project, eye contact, friendly laugh, ha."
The role of former President Bill Clinton was reprised by former "SNL" repertory player and current show announcer Darrell Hammond.
"Bill why are you at a Trump rally?" the president asks.
"Is that what this is?" Clinton says, before saying that if he could have done rallies every week when he was in office, "I would never come home."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan showed up for the rally, too. He was played by former "SNL" cast member Fred Armisen.
"Give this guy some gravy," Erdogan says, before suggesting that political enemies can be made to "disappear."
"It's no big deal," he says, "we do it all the time."
News segment "Weekend Update" continued to hammer the president not only for his political woes but for his sometimes cryptic tweets. Co-host Colin Jost expressed a little concern over Trump's tweet Saturday that stated, "Something very big has just happened!"
"With Trump," he said, it could "mean we just invaded Mexico, or the McRib is back."
Fellow host Michael Che was also worried about Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who recently "butt dialed" an NBC News reporter and inadvertently left voicemail messages, including one in which he expresses a need for $200,000.
"Now what the hell happened to Rudy Giuliani," Che says. "Somehow Giuliani went from the mayor of 9/11 to the 9/11 of mayors."
Prominent Democrats were also targeted by the "Weekend Update" staff. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders this week announced a plan to legalize marijuana.
"He likes his voters like he likes his taxes," Jost said, "high as hell."
Chance the Rapper returned as host and musical guest. Actor Jason Momoa appeared for a cameo role in a sketch about a "People's Court"-style TV show titled "First Impressions Court."