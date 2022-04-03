'SNL' takes on Ginni Thomas and her texts to keep Trump in office

"Saturday Night Live" dove into the controversy surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, his wife and texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to challenge Donald Trump’s election loss.

In a spoof of“Fox & Friends,” Ginni Thomas, played by Kate McKinnon, appeared with the justice, played by Kenan Thompson and is told that "the left is losing their mind" over texts she sent to Meadows before the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

"I don't want any trouble," she said. "I take my duty as the Yoko Ono of the Supreme Court very seriously."

Thomas explained her outlook as a simple one.

"All I want is a tidal wave of biblical vengeance to wash away the Biden crime family all the way to Gitmo and then we release the Kracken."

Justice Thomas, meanwhile, couldn't seem to answer a single question definitively. Asked if the couple speaks about Ginni Thomas' efforts to influence the Trump White House, he responded:

"Some say yes, some say no."

Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, was just as ambiguous, at first. The former president appeared by phone as the hosts, played by Alex Moffatt, Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day, interacted.

"Did you commit a coup, sir?" Gardner's Ainsley Earhardt asked.

The former president explained he didn't like the "p" in coup. "A take-back event," he said of Jan. 6. "A coup — perhaps."

Asked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony, Trump identified the incident as "slap" and Smith as a movie he starred in, "Hitch."

"I enjoyed slap," he said. "I was very impressed with my Hitch."

The Oscars slap dominated much of the SNL episode, with host Jerrod Carmichael dedicating a significant portion of his monologue to it. He said SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels encouraged him to do so.

"He said the nation needs to heal," Carmichael said. "You want me to do that? The nation don’t even know me. Heal the nation? I can’t even heal my family."

A skit featuring Chris Redd as Smith focused on what it might have been like to sit next to Smith as the incident unfolded at the Dolby Theater last week.

Carmichael, portraying a seat filler, was excited to be next to Smith until the star walked away, a slap sound was heard, and he returned and calmly sat down.

Smith yelled to Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.

Then he turned to Carmichael and said, as if nothing happened, "How about that selfie?"

"Everything is normal, y'all," Smith said later.

"Weekend Update" continued with the topic. Co-host Colin Jost started with a fake move, saying, "Intelligence officials say that Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisors."

"Which is kind of like Will Smith’s agent telling him, 'You crushed it at the Oscars," he said.

Jost, who's married to Scarlett Johansson, also declared that the slap "sets a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at awards shows."

Fellow "Weekend Update" host Michael Che lamented that he's tired of people demanding that comedians keep track of celebrities' medical conditions and issues. Before being slapped, Rock joked that Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from hair loss, or alopecia, was going to star in "G.I. Jane 2."

"I'm tired of people putting their own insecurities on our joke intentions," Che said.

The segment featured an appearance by O.J. Simpson, played by Thompson, who said, "Like Will Smith said in his speech, love will make you do crazy things. Allegedly."