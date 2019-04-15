Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 15, 2019, 3:08 AM GMT By Reuters

Some HBO GO users were facing issues with the streaming service late Sunday, according to the monitoring website Downdetector.com, as the first episode of the much-anticipated final season of "Game of Thrones" was scheduled to air.

The website showed that some users in the United States, Mexico and other parts of Latin America were experiencing issues.

"If you're having difficulty accessing #HBOGO in Latin America, please connect to live chat at http://help.hbogola.com," HBO GO posted on Twitter.