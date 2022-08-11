Steve Martin hints at retirement after the Hulu satire 'Only Murders in the Building'

Steve Martin might be ready to hang up his banjo.

The Emmy- and Grammy-winning entertainer said in a new interview that he might "work a little less" after the end of "Only Murders in the Building," the Hulu true crime satire he co-created.

"When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it," Martin, who turns 77 on Sunday, told The Hollywood Reporter.

But he did not vow to leave the scene altogether, telling the publication: "I'm really not interested in retiring. I'm not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe."

Martin said cutting back on his professional commitments would give him more time with his wife, Anne Stringfield, a writer, and their 9-year-old daughter.

"I have a family life that's really fun," he said. "To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I'm not willing to do that anymore. I can't disappear for three months."

Martin is one of modern entertainment's great Renaissance men. He is an actor, comedian, novelist, playwright and 15-time "Saturday Night Live" host. He is also an accomplished banjo player who has won five Grammy Awards and continues to tour the country.

In recent years, he started to scale back his appearances in Hollywood films. The actor's most recent feature-length acting credit was in Ang Lee's "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk," released in 2016.

Martin's 60-year career will be the focus of an upcoming Apple TV+ documentary from Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville, who previously made films about children’s television icon Fred Rogers and the celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. The indie powerhouse A24 is lined up to co-produce the project.

"Only Murders in the Building" brought Martin three Emmy Award nominations this year, including best comedy series, best comedy series writing and best lead actor in a comedy series. The show is preparing to wrap its second season.

He stars on "Only Murders" as a lonely Manhattanite who teams up with an eccentric theater producer (Martin Short) and a deadpan millennial (Selena Gomez) to make a podcast about a series of killings in their luxury apartment complex.

In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the prolific and widely beloved performer struck a humble note: "There's a time in your career when people are dying to see you," he said. "Now is the time in my career when I’m the one who’s got to show up."