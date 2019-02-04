Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 4, 2019, 8:02 PM GMT By Variety

The early ratings for Super Bowl 53 have the NFL championship at a 10-year low.

The low-scoring game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on CBS averaged a 44.9 rating in metered market households.

That is the lowest household rating for a Super Bowl since 2009, with that game having drawn a 42.0 metered market household rating. That is also compared to a 47.4 household rating in 2018, meaning this year is down by 5 percent in that measure.