Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
By Variety
The early ratings for Super Bowl 53 have the NFL championship at a 10-year low.
The low-scoring game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on CBS averaged a 44.9 rating in metered market households.
That is the lowest household rating for a Super Bowl since 2009, with that game having drawn a 42.0 metered market household rating. That is also compared to a 47.4 household rating in 2018, meaning this year is down by 5 percent in that measure.