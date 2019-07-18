Breaking News Emails
LOS ANGELES — A crew member of DC Universe show "Titans" died following an incident during rehearsal at a special effects facility in Toronto on Thursday. The stunt, which involved a car, went awry when a piece of the car broke off unexpectedly and struck a special effects coordinator.
Production will be shut down for two days.
"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot," said a Warner Bros. spokesperson.
"Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the 'Titans' family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren's family and friends at this most difficult time."
"Titans," which is produced by Warner Bros. Television, launched on the DC Universe streaming service last October. The series revolves around superhero team led by Batman's former partner, Robin. It stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson. It is executive produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Greg Walker, and John Fawcett.
The series was renewed for a second season ahead of the premiere of its first season. Thursday's incident occurred during filming of the second season of "Titans."