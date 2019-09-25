Breaking News Emails
By Kalhan Rosenblatt
As talk of an impeachment inquiry ramps up against President Donald Trump, so do the jokes on late night.
A flurry of late night talk show hosts joked hours after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday a formal inquiry in the wake of the president’s growing Ukraine scandal, which she said marked a “breach of his Constitutional responsibilities."
Comedians including Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and James Corden all took swings at the president and the idea of an upcoming impeachment inquiry.
Here's our roundup of Tuesday's late night jokes:
- On "The Daily Show," Trevor Noah responded to cheers from the crowd after telling them "Donald Trump is getting impeached by saying, "Please, please. Melania, stop cheering!"
- Later, Noah laid out the case against Trump, saying what the president is accused of amounts to asking a foreign power to meddle in a U.S. election, adding, "Which is the one thing, if you're Donald Trump, you should stay away from."
- Seth Meyers told the "Late Night With Seth Meyers" crowd that he knew Pelosi was serious about this impeachment inquiry, showing a photoshopped picture of the Speaker of the House with William Wallace's face paint from the film "Braveheart."
- Stephen Colbert, of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," joked about a Congressional check on the president, while throwing in a reference to the Stormy Daniels scandal. "Finally, a check on the president. Up until now, we've only had a check from the president to a porn star," Colbert said.
- Jimmy Fallon of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" told his audience, "Donald Trump is desperate to make this go away because tonight he was like, 'Who wants to see my tax returns?'" Earlier in the show, Fallow dressed as Trump in a segment where he pretended to address the United Nations, saying, "I guess it's like the old saying: Collude once, shame on you. Collude twice? Why not collude a third time?"
- James Cordon, host of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," told his audience, "This could be an illegal case of 'I'll scratch your back, you scratch mine,' which is especially troubling because now we're all picturing somebody scratching Donald Trump's back."