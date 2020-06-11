'This Is Us' cast and crew mourn Jas Waters, writer who died at 39

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The cast of ”This Is Us” is honoring one of their own — Jas Waters, a writer on the series who passed away at 39.

The news of Waters' death was announced Wednesday on the Twitter page shared by the show’s writers.

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing,” the post read. “In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP.”

It's unclear how she died.

Several of the show’s stars also mourned Waters’ passing.

“Sending love and light to @JasFly's family and loved ones,” Mandy Moore wrote.

“We were graced with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration,” Chrissy Metz wrote.

“Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just receive this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels,” Susan Kelchi Watson commented.

“This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones,” wrote series creator Dan Fogelman.

Waters wrote for 18 episodes of "This Is Us." She also worked on the Showtime series "Kidding" and the 2019 movie "What Men Want."