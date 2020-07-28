'Watchmen,' HBO's dystopian epic, leads pack of nominees for 72nd Emmy Awards

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

HBO's ambitious dystopian drama "Watchmen," Amazon's fizzy comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and Netflix's downcast crime thriller "Ozark" dominated the list of nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards, the first major entertainment industry honors to unfold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Watchmen," an adaptation of the epochal 1980s graphic novel, leads the pack of contenders with a total of 26 nominations. The limited series, a kaleidoscopic portrait of American racial trauma, policing and white supremacy, has taken on greater resonance in recent months.

The nominees for best drama series are "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "Killing Eve," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Mandalorian," "Ozark," "Stranger Things" and "Succession." ("Watchmen" is considered a limited series because its storyline wrapped up after nine episodes.)

The nominees for best comedy series are "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Dead to Me," "The Good Place," "Insecure," "The Kominsky Method," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Schitt's Creek" and "What We Do in the Shadows."

The nominations were announced via livestream by comedian Leslie Jones, who was joined by presenters Laverne Cox ("Orange is the New Black"), Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Tatiana Maslany ("Perry Mason," "Orphan Black").

