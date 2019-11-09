A taping of "Wheel of Fortune" was canceled Thursday after host Pat Sajak had to undergo emergency surgery for a blocked intestine, the show tweeted Friday afternoon.
The surgery was successful, the show said in the tweet.
"He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work," representatives from "Wheel of Fortune" tweeted.
Vanna White stepped into the role of host to finish taping Friday.
Wheel of Fortune is in its 37th season of syndication, according to CBS. Sajak and White have hosted the show together since its debut.
Sajak was in great spirits last week when he attended his longtime producer Harry Friedman's Hollywood Star of Fame ceremony.
He, along with White, spoke at the event, lauding Friedman for his accomplishments and posing for photos.
Sajak is one of the longest running television hosts in the United States. Another longtime TV host, Alex Trebek of "Jeopardy" has also recently had health issues. Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this year.