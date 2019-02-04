Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 4, 2019, 3:04 PM GMT By David K. Li

Kristoff St. John, an Emmy-winning star on the long-running soap opera 'The Young and the Restless,' was found dead at his Los Angeles home over the weekend, authorities said Monday. He was 52.

Kristoff St. John stars as Neil Winters in "The Young and the Restless." Robert Voets / CBS

The actor's lawyer Mark Geragos said, "sadly yes," in confirming his client's death.

Police said that officers responded to his home he Woodland Hills neighborhood of L.A. at 2:05 p.m. and found a man dead from a possible alcohol overdose.

St. John joined the "Young" cast in 1991, playing the role of Neil Winters. He won a Daytime Emmy Award for best supporting actor in 2008. He'd also been nominated for that award in 1993, 1999, 2000, 2007 and 2015, according to his CBS biography.

The actor's ex-wife is famed boxer Mia St. John.