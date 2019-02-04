Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 4, 2019, 3:04 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 4, 2019, 6:56 PM GMT By Andrew Blankstein and David K. Li

Kristoff St. John, an Emmy-winning actor on the long-running soap opera "The Young and the Restless," was found dead at his Los Angeles home over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

He was 52.

Attorney Mark Geragos told NBC News, "sadly yes," in confirming his client's death.

"Few men had the unique strength, courage & sensitivity that @kristoffstjohn1 lived every single minute of every day," the lawyer later tweeted. "He impacted everyone he met and millions who he inspired and in turn admired him."

Few men had the unique strength, courage & sensitivity that @kristoffstjohn1 lived every single minute of every day. He impacted everyone he met and millions who he inspired and in turn admired him. On behalf of @MiaStJohnBoxer & @TheStJohnFamily thank you for all of your love pic.twitter.com/C5ladfILSD — Mark Geragos (@markgeragos) February 4, 2019

Police said that officers responded to the star's home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood at 2:05 p.m. Sunday and found him unresponsive from a possible alcohol overdose.

Paramedics could not revive him and the actor was pronounced dead at the scene, L.A. firefighters said.

Police have declined to open a criminal investigation and have passed the case on to the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, but results from toxicology tests won't be known for weeks, officials said.

“The news of Kristoff St. John’s passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person," according to a joint statement by CBS, which airs the soap opera and show producer Sony Pictures Television.

"For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on ‘The Young and the Restless’ for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him."

St. John was engaged to model Kseniya Olegovna Mikhaleva. He announced their engagement on Instagram in September with a picture of the ring he got her.

Mikhaleva took to social media on Monday and expressed her grief.

"How did it happen ??? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone," she wrote on Instagram.

St. John joined the "Young" cast in 1991, playing the role of Neil Winters. He won a Daytime Emmy Award for best supporting actor in 2008. He'd also been nominated for that award in 1993, 1999, 2000, 2007 and 2015, according to his CBS biography.

He appeared in an online promotion for Sunday's CBS coverage of the Super Bowl.

"It's game time!" St. John joyfully proclaimed in kicking off the minute-long spot.

Friends and fans said Monday they could not believe the sad news.

"Stunned and deeply saddened. Speechless," actress Kim Fields tweeted.

Former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill lauded St. John who, along with costar Victoria Rowell from 2000 to 2007, had played the only African-American family on daytime soaps.

"This is just heartbreaking," Hill wrote. "Kristoff is appreciated and will be sorely missed."

The actor and his ex-wife — famed boxer Mia St. John — lost their 24-year-old son, Julian, to suicide in 2014, it was widely reported.

He's survived by daughters, Paris and Lola, according to CBS and Sony.