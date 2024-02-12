Usher joined by Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris and more during Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Football fans screamed, "Yeah!" as Usher took the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The singer opened the show with "Caught Up." He then transitioned into a slew of his biggest hits including, "U Don't Have to Call," "My Boo" and "Burn."

He brought in numerous guest performers, including Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

At one point, Usher came out in a sparkly outfit as back-up performers rollerbladed around him and will.i.am during their performance of “OMG.”

He finished the Halftime Show with "Yeah!" and a tribute to Atlanta.

Usher is no stranger to Las Vegas, where the Super Bowl is being held. He recently finished a 100-show residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

He previously told Billboard that he was "trying not to overthink" his halftime set.

"It's literally 12 to 15 minutes, if I can manage to impress the entire world," Usher told the publication. "Over 30 years of a career within 15 minutes, it's a lot."

Usher dropped his ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” on Friday. Though no new songs were featured during his performance.

