Viral TikTok 'pink sauce' chef partners up with Dave’s Gourmet

TikTok’s notorious “pink sauce” may be coming to a store near you.

Dave’s Gourmet on Wednesday announced its partnership with Chef Pii, the TikToker behind the brightly colored mystery sauce that gripped the internet last month.

The partnership comes about one month after the sauce went viral. At the time, many TikTok users questioned the safety of the product, which Chef Pii was selling for $20 a bottle.

The mystery sauce, which appears to range from an opaque blush to a vibrant fuchsia, inspired memes and raised food safety concerns among TikTok users. Some began pointing out the apparent differences in color. Others questioned Chef Pii’s quality control and noted that the nutritional information on every bottle is inconsistent.

Chef Pii said last month that she was confident she’d “bounce back” from the criticism, calling her product “the Beyoncé of those sauces.”

“I cannot prevent someone from taking a certain action,” she said in an interview. “I can only choose how I respond to it due to the fact that I did create something freakin’ amazing. I’m going to stand by that. I love my product. People love my product. I made a few mistakes. We’re coming back from it, and we’re going to grow from there.”

Dave’s Gourmet, which is assuming responsibility for producing the sauce “on a commercial scale under the required food manufacturing guidelines,” said in a news release that it changed a few ingredients “to make the sauce less complicated, dairy-free, and clean of any preservatives, artificial colors or flavors."

“The public will end up receiving a shelf-stable version of the sensational sauce than Chef Pii envisioned in her Miami kitchen,” President David Neuman said in a statement.

Neuman said the company was happy "to reach out to a talented foodie who has not had any experience with commercial production of sauces, and, with our expertise and resources, help bring her Pink Sauce™ to the market.”

He said that production is planned for the fall and that people could expect the sauce on “e-commerce platforms, in restaurants and on major food retailers’ shelves” in the U.S. and abroad.

"Chef Pii will continue driving the social media aspects of the business and will participate in all the major steps of commercial production," the news release said.