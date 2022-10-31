Streamer Adriana Chechik says she had to end her pregnancy after breaking her back at TwitchCon

Adriana Chechik, the streamer and adult performer who broke her back in two places after she jumped into a foam pit exhibit at TwitchCon this month, revealed that she was pregnant at the time of her injury. She said she Saturday had to terminate the pregnancy to undergo surgery.

Chechik was rushed into emergency spinal surgery after she jump into the Lenovo Intel exhibit at the streaming convention, which had participants knock each other off raised platforms and into a shallow pit filled with foam cubes. Multiple participants were injured after they jumped off the platforms and into the cubes, which concealed the pit's concrete base.

On Saturday, in her first livestream since her injury, Chechik revealed that she found out that she was pregnant at the hospital.

"I was pregnant, and I didn't know until I was in the hospital," she said during her stream. "So I also have, like, crazy hormones. I'm not pregnant anymore because of the surgery. I couldn't keep it. But my hormones are also through the [expletive] roof because of that."

She also showed viewers the surgery scar on her back, crediting the healing to "great surgeons" and "green juice with vitamins."

Chechik did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

She has updated followers throughout her recovery. She shared a video this month taking her first steps after surgery.

Last week, she said she was able to take a five-minute walk.

At the time of Chechik's injury, a spokesperson for Twitch referred NBC News to Lenovo's PR team for comment. A Lenovo spokesperson said the company was "aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries" at its booth.

Chechik did not mention taking action against Twitch or Lenovo in her comeback stream. She has asked fans on social media to respect her privacy and allow her to recover instead of tagging her in callout posts for both companies.

"Guys, please respect my healing at this time any talk of what I should do to these companies or who I need to be mad at is not apart of how I want to heal currently pls if you must talk don't tag me. I am human and I do see this and I am currently pushing hard to heal!" she tweeted over the weekend.

In a follow-up tweet, she said she is taking medication for anxiety.

"Social media is something I don't want to eliminate but if u can't stop being angry and tagging I'll lose this to!" she continued. "Please I'm human!"