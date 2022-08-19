Andrew Tate banned from Facebook, Instagram

Andrew Tate, a self-described "success coach" who has been criticized for what many see as misogynistic advice, has been banned from Instagram and Facebook.

A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, confirmed to NBC News on Friday that the company removed Tate's official accounts from the social media platforms for violating the company's polices on dangerous organizations and individuals. The spokesperson also confirmed that the ban is permanent.

The ban follows an online campaign to deplatform Tate, whose influence on his primarily young audience has become a growing concern among parents and teachers.

Before the ban, Tate had 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

Tate has been active in far-right circles for years, but began gaining followers and mainstream attention after appearing on multiple podcasts and Twitch streams.

He's continued to go viral in large part due to his extreme statements: comparing women to property, graphically describing how he would assault a woman for accusing him of cheating, and claiming that men would rather date 18- and 19-year-olds over women in their mid-20s because the former have had sex with fewer men.

His views have been widely reposted on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Tate did not immediately respond to request for comment regarding the Facebook and Instagram ban.

He has denied allegations of misogyny, and previously told NBC News that his statements involve teaching men to "avoid toxic people as a whole."

Tate has also been accused of running a pyramid scheme through his online program "Hustler's University 2.0," and of being involved in a human trafficking operation after Romanian police raided his mansion based on a tip about an American woman held against her will. Tate denied both allegations.

He received further backlash in 2017 when, at the height of the #MeToo movement, he tweeted that women should “bare some responsibility” for being sexually assaulted, amid other widely criticized statements appearing to blame women for the abuse and harassment they receive. Twitter permanently suspended his account that year.