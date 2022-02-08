The Bengals' viral cart is heading to the Super Bowl

The humble metal cart adored (and widely memed) by Cincinnati Bengals fans is bound for Los Angeles for the Super Bowl.

The three-tiered metal cart became a viral celebrity last year when it was used as an improvised recording stand for outdoor interviews amid Covid distancing. To maintain social distancing, reporters would place their microphones and other devices on the cart. Then it would be wheeled toward the interview subjects.

In its early days, social media users criticized the cart, which was covered in layers of dust.

The cart was originally seen as a joke, but since it was first wheeled out in October, it has become a beloved part of the team.

And last week, the Bengals announced that the Mic Cart would, in fact, make it to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The team posted a movie trailer of the cart's journey, which included a clip of it squeaking down the pavement.

The Bengals have kept fans updated on the cart's trip cross-country. On Sunday, it officially crossed the Mississippi.

The cart even has its own unofficial Twitter account, using the viral buzz to raise money for Cincinnati charities.

The Cincinnati Bengals (and their famous metal cart) play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.