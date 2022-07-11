Bumble expanded its gender options to be more inclusive of nonbinary users earlier this month. But some users say the app's move, while meant to be more inclusive, left them feeling frustrated after they realized they can't message new matches first.

The dating app, which now lists “nonbinary” as a separate gender identity category, has long sought to subvert gender norms by only allowing women to make the first move. Before the update, users could only select the umbrella categories “man” or “woman,” both of which included the option “nonbinary.”

But when some users tried to change their gender identity to the “nonbinary woman,” which is still an option on Bumble, they said they still couldn’t message anyone who primarily uses “she” and “her” pronouns unless they sent the first message.

“This feels validating and also like a hate crime,” a user named Kay, whose pronouns are “they” and “she,” captioned in a video posted to TikTok.

In an interview, Kay, 23, who only wanted to be referred to using their first name for privacy reasons, said at first they were thrilled by Bumble's app change.

But Kay said that after updating their gender identity to the new nonbinary option, they couldn’t message matches who identify as women. They recently matched with someone who uses “she” and “her” pronouns,” as well as someone who uses “she” and “they” pronouns. Kay said that when they tried to message either match, Bumble wouldn’t allow it. Instead, they received a message that reads “Women make the first move.”

“I applaud them for trying to be inclusive but they’re just completely missing the point,” Kay continued. “I get that their whole schtick is women message first. But if that’s the case, don’t add the gender inclusive options if you’re gonna make nonbinary people feel like they are being squished into a woman or man category.”

Bumble did not respond to request for comment.

Bumble was hailed as a “feminist” dating app when it first launched; its CEO Whitney Wolfe founded the app when she left Tinder, which she also co-founded.

The app was originally created to “challenge the antiquated rules of dating,” according to the company’s site. When men and women match on the app, only women could send the first message. The app has since expanded to include LGBTQ users, but is still criticized for reinforcing heteronormative dating practices instead of subverting them.

Not everyone has to wait for matches to make the first move, Bumble’s website says.

The app’s new feature allows users, both new and old, to select the umbrella categories “man,” “woman,” or “nonbinary.” After selecting a category, they can further specify their gender identity with options like “cis woman” or “transmasculine.” The “nonbinary” umbrella includes options like “agender,” “genderfluid” and “gender nonconforming.”

When users of the same gender match, such as two women or two nonbinary users, either party can message the other first. Men and nonbinary users can also message each other first. Bumble doesn’t allow nonbinary users to message women first, however.

Others echoed Kay's frustration regarding the new feature on social media.

"Being nonbinary is all fun and games until you can’t message cute women first on Bumble," wrote Twitter user skyaking_."

Comedian and podcaster Gerrie Lim described the feature as the "most white feminist thing" they've ever seen.

Kay said they feel Bumble’s messaging feature that only allows women to make the first move is “outdated and just for the bit at this point.”

Bumble could have been more inclusive, Kay said, while still maintaining its original ethos by allowing users who aren’t cis men to message each other.

"I get the intent that it's somehow 'safer' for women," Kay said. "But women still get abused from Bumble matches and bumble has refused to acknowledge it or remove the accounts of male abusers."

"Literally all they needed to do was say non-men message first," Kaysddedd. "Dating isn't just between men and women."