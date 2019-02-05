Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 5, 2019, 3:39 PM GMT By Kalhan Rosenblatt

A Girl Scout has found a new way to market her troops' cookies with a little help from Cardi B — and the rapper approves.

On Monday night, rap star Cardi B tweeted out a video of the Girl Scout, who remixed her hit song "Money" in order to promote cookie sales.

"I want all the cookieshhh," Cardi B wrote.

In the video, the girl, identified by NBC News affiliate NBC 12 as Kiki P., sits among boxes of cookies, while the beat for Cardi B's "Money" plays.

The lyrics, originally about all the lavished things Cardi B has bought with her money, are instead rewritten by Kiki to reflect how her troop needs, well, money.

"Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing," Kiki raps in the video.

Since it was first tweeted out by the Girl Scouts of the United States of America official Twitter account, the video has amassed more than 2.1 million views on the site, with nearly 70,000 likes and 21,000 retweets.

