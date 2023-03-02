Viral kids' star Ms. Rachel is taking a break from social media for her mental health

TikTok creator and teacher Rachel Griffin Accurso, known online as Ms. Rachel, said she is temporarily stepping away from social media for her mental health.

Accurso has become a viral sensation among young children for her musical and educational content, which she posts on YouTube, where she has over 3 million subscribers, and TikTok, where she has over 2.5 million followers. Accurso, who is a preschool teacher, started the YouTube channel in 2019.

She announced the break Monday on TikTok.

"Hurtful videos and comments, no matter how much attention they get, will not bring you [what] you want," she captioned the video. "Only love can do that."

In recent weeks, Accurso has faced backlash from some parents on TikTok who say her content is "inappropriate" because it features her co-star, Jules, a musician who uses they/them pronouns.

In a recent TikTok video, creator and self-described “traditional mother” mama_burg said she "had to stop watching" Accurso's content because she "introduces they/them/their pronouns." In another video, she said, "The fact that she has Jules on the show is enough for me."

She called out a video on Jules' personal TikTok account, where they sang about being brave for an upcoming operation. The video did not mention their gender identity. In other videos on their account, Jules described the procedure as a "major surgery" and "a good thing."

Other TikTok users have expressed support for Accurso and Jules and defended them against the backlash.

"actually karen some of us APPRECIATE a friendly face in the parenting space," a creator wrote in a video caption.

"They're educating your kids. They're not indoctrinating them. Stop reaching, and we're not canceling Ms. Rachel," another TikTok creator said in a video.

Many also wished Jules a quick recovery from their surgery, flooding the comments of their most recent TikTok posts with supportive messages.

"we really hope you will return, people are so cruel, but everyone loves you," a TikTok user commented. "you have your own right to be different. & that's what makes you YOU."