Nicole Kidman's viral Oscars reaction wasn't in response to Will Smith's slap

The viral photo of Nicole Kidman's shocked expression at the Oscars wasn't taken when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage — it was actually taken hours before when Kidman saw Jessica Chastain.

Los Angeles Times photographer Myung Chun told Vulture that he snapped the photo, which was posted to Getty Images, hours before the slap occurred.

The image, which began circulating on Twitter before the broadcast even started, was used by some Twitter users to react to confrontation between Smith and Rock.

Others claimed that the photo showed Kidman reacting to the slap. In one viral post, a Twitter user responded to Jaden Smith’s tweet about the situation with, “Nicole Kidman felt the vibe.”

In reality, Chun told Vulture, “It appeared that she [Kidman] was excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room. Kidman then reached out her arms and waved to her with both hands ... Shortly thereafter, Chastain walked over to greet Kidman and her husband Keith Urban.”

Chun did not immediately respond to NBC News' interview request.

Smith, who went on to win his first Oscar for best actor later in the night, hit Rock after he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor attempted to justify his actions during his Oscar speech. He apologized to his fellow nominees and the Academy, but did not address Rock.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday condemned Smith in a statement, saying that it’s reviewing the matter.

Smith issued a formal apology to Rock on Monday afternoon, saying in a statement that he was “out of line” and “embarrassed.”

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” the actor said in a message posted on Instagram on Monday night. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”