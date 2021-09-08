For many millennials, the original "Blue's Clues" host Steve Burns was a childhood staple. Until he wasn't.

On Tuesday, Burns finally gave some closure to those he left behind — and the older, millennial fans who may have been caught off guard by his sudden departure.

"Hi, you got a second?" Burns, donning his original green striped polo, began in a viral clip posted to Nick Jr.'s Twitter account. “You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. Here’s my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend.'"

"Can we just talk about that? Because I realize that was kind of abrupt," he said.

Burns continued, saying he left the popular Nickelodeon kids' show in 2002 to go to college. "And that was really challenging by the way," he explained. "But great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do.”

In unexpected, but typical "Blue's Clues" fashion, Burns then acknowledged how far his viewers have come.

“Look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time," he said. "And it’s just... it’s just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues, and now, it’s what? Student loans, and jobs and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know.”

The former "Blue's Clues" host thanked the older fans who grew up watching him for supporting his journey along the way, too.

“I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help. And in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool,” Burns said.

He concluded: "I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you ... ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Since leaving the children's series, Burns has released several albums and booked minor roles in TV and films. He reprised his iconic role in the viral two-minute clip for the 25th anniversary of "Blue's Clues," sending the internet into a frenzy — and prompting old fans to take a trip down memory lane.

Many became emotional when reminded of the impact Burns had on their childhood.

"far too old to be sobbing over blues clues and yet... here i am," one Twitter user wrote.

Others joked about how their attachment issues stemmed from Burns' sudden departure.

"now that steve from blues clues apologized i can begin to work on my issues with men. 2021 is about healing," one tweet read.

Another Twitter user aptly summed up the surprisingly earnest video: "I didn't even know I needed Blues Clues closure until now."