Twitter flooded with Elon Musk memes and reactions after sale to mogul is confirmed

After news broke Monday that Twitter's board had agreed to accept Elon Musk's $44 billion offer to buy the company, notable figures and meme artists quickly got to work reacting to the shake-up.

In a statement after the sale was announced, Musk, one of Twitter's best-known personalities, said that free speech is the "bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square."

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans," Musk said in a statement.

Musk has been a prolific Twitter user, tweeting shortly ahead of the announcement, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

Some began immediately advocating for the reinstatement of those who have been banned from the platform, including former President Donald Trump, as some users tweeted that free speech had prevailed and the phrase "Make Twitter Great Again" began trending.

Trump, who was banned two days after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, told Fox News that he would not return to Twitter, instead opting to join his own Truth Social social media platform within the week, as originally planned. However, Trump said he expected Elon to improve Twitter.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump told Fox News. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., celebrated news of the purchase.

"Today is an encouraging day for freedom of speech. I am hopeful that Elon Musk will help rein in Big Tech’s history of censoring users that have a different viewpoint," she tweeted.

Some organizations, including the NAACP, urged Musk to keep hate speech off the platform.

“Mr. Musk: free speech is wonderful, hate speech is unacceptable. Disinformation, misinformation and hate speech have NO PLACE on Twitter. Do not allow 45 to return to the platform. Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech,” the NAACP said in a statement, referring to Trump, the nation's 45th president.

Old tweets from Musk resurfaced showing his stances on the platform in the past. In one tweet from 2020, he wrote, "Twitter sucks." In an earlier tweet from 2016, he wrote, "Exactly! I love Twitter."

Despite the measured statements from some, others couldn't help but make jokes and memes about the sale of the platform.

"Elon musk spending $43 billion to stop getting bullied on twitter when he could’ve simply been less annoying is insane," said user @bocxtop ahead of the sale, adding, "this tweet will self destruct as soon as the sale is final btw."

Writer Mike Drucker ensured users there was one thing Musk couldn't change.

"Elon Musk might change Twitter, but there’s one thing he can’t change: Our dignity (we never had that)," he wrote.

YouTuber Quackity4K had a request for Musk.

"finally elon musk can ban these minecraft Stans," he wrote, referring to fans of the video game Minecraft.

Entrepreneur and Twitter co-founder Biz Stone used the "How it started/How it's going" meme format to show, in the most literal sense, how Twitter's leadership had changed, juxtaposing a photo of Twitter's original leadership, including Jack Dorsey, with a photo of Musk.

On Monday afternoon, Dorsey's name began trending on the site, along with Musk's, with some assuring that if they had reservations about Musk's ownership, Dorsey had a similar mentality to Musk.

"If you’re mad that twitter is gonna be run by a rich libertarian weirdo google jack dorsey," wrote user @FanSince09.