2018 NBC Out #pride30
Meet the 2018 NBC Out #pride30 honorees. Throughout LGBTQ Pride Month in June, we are celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people who are making the community proud. Follow their stories over the next 30 days!
Bethy Leonardi & Sara Staley: Queer Educators
With their Queer Endeavor initiative, the University of Colorado Boulder researchers are bringing LGBTQ issues to Colorado classrooms.