‘You feel powerless’: Families devastated following Brazil’s deadly mudslides

PETRÓPOLIS, Brazil — With a gardening tool in hand, Gisela Arcaminate searched through the mud and rubble Wednesday hoping to find her daughter.

Arcaminate along with other volunteers are still searching for people missing after torrential rain caused flooding and mudslides, destroying houses, streets and much of the infrastructure of the city of Petrópolis, just north of Rio de Janeiro.

In Morro da Oficina, where Arcaminate has looked for her relatives, 80 houses disappeared in a matter of minutes. As of Friday, 117 bodies had been found, and more than 100 people were still missing.

Maicon Pinto, 39, a businessman, said he lost an aunt in the avalanche of mud that tore through the hill at a height of almost 26 feet.

“The sheer size of the wave made it impossible even to dig the debris by hand,” he said. “You feel powerless.”

Located almost 3,000 feet above sea level, Petrópolis has a population of around 300,000 and is an important tourist destination in the region. Less than an hour from the famous capital, the town attracts thousands of tourists every year. It is also known for its summer rains.

According to meteorologists, the recent storm that hit the area delivered an entire month of expected rain in just three hours. The deluge also hit a very specific part of town, soaking the already thick soil that sits above a layer of rock. The massive weight triggered mudslides that cascaded down the steep slopes, destroying dozens of homes and quickly overflowing the city’s historical center. Many in its path were trapped and could not escape.

Such rainstorms, once rare, are becoming more common — as are their devastating effects. Similar storms and floods hit Europe in July, with climate experts warning that such storms are going to become more frequent as the Earth’s atmosphere warms.