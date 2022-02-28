Tens of millions of people across Africa face the risk of famine, drought, disease and displacement within decades, according to a landmark United Nations climate report released Monday that forecasts a dire future for the continent least responsible for global warming.

The findings are one part of a wide-reaching report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a community made up of hundreds of scientists and thousands of contributors from 195 countries and territories.

The panel is split up into three working groups, the second of which studied dangers of climate change and how societies adapt to them. It found that rising temperatures will affect the entire globe, but it concedes that repercussions are disproportionately likely to hit African countries, many of which are already approaching the limits of coping with climate-related problems.

“Multiple African countries are projected to face compounding risks from: reduced food production across crops, livestock and fisheries; increasing heat-related mortality; heat-related loss of labor productivity; and flooding from sea level rise,” the working group wrote as part of its 4,000-page report.

It says that while Africa has “contributed among the least to historical greenhouse gas emissions” that are driving human-made warming, the continent — which is projected to be home to 2.5 billion people by 2050 — “has already experienced widespread impacts.” These include malnutrition linked to crop failures and falling nutrient value of staple food, forced displacement due to drought and flooding, and exposure to deadly heat waves.

“Africa is one of the most — if not the most — vulnerable continent to climate change in the world,” said Chukwumerije Okereke, a professor in environment and development at Reading University in the United Kingdom, who has contributed to past assessments by the panel.

He said Monday’s report “raises a fundamental question about differences in contributions to climate change versus the huge disparity in terms of impacts and the negative consequences of climate change.”

Recent years of climate diplomacy, including the U.N. climate summit in November, have focused on how richer nations can support vulnerable countries in adapting to future rising temperatures and ever increasing extreme weather events. Beyond adaptation, at-risk nations are also calling for dedicated funds to compensate them for the loss and damage they have already suffered.

The U.N. assessment quotes one estimate showing that gross domestic product per capita for 1991-2010 in Africa was on average 13.6 percent lower compared to what it would have been if climate change had not occurred. “Impacts manifest largely through losses in agriculture, as well as tourism, manufacturing, and infrastructure,” the report stated.

Climate change has already increased heat waves and drought, and has doubled the probability of marine heat waves around most of Africa, the panel found. The report stated that 2.6 million people were displaced in sub-Saharan Africa in 2018 due to extreme weather. In 2019, 3.4 million people were displaced.