Arctic temperatures continue to climb as Earth warms, NOAA says

Temperatures in the Arctic last year were among the highest on record and the region continues to see the dramatic shifts that put it at the cutting edge of climate change’s effects, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Arctic, which continues to warm at about twice the rate of the rest of the globe, saw its seventh-warmest year on record and the warmest Autumn since 1900.

The Greenland ice sheet continues to lose mass and in August, its 10,500-foot summit saw rain for the first time in recorded history.

Ships are pushing deeper into the Arctic as the region loses sea ice. In each of the past 15 years, the extent of Arctic sea ice has been among the 15th-lowest in recorded history.