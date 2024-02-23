Torrential storms and a rising ocean are eating away at California

LOS ANGELES — A wave of intense rainstorms has accelerated landslides and contributed to damaging coastal erosion in California, leaving multimillion-dollar homes on cliffs’ edge, sending hundred-foot palm trees toppling into the surf and forcing the closure of a historic chapel.

The state is now drying out, but impacts from a second season of extreme rainfall could be felt for years to come. Climate change, which is intensifying rates of rainfall, spurring sea level rise and making droughts more severe, is contributing to some of the forces reshaping the California landscape.

This season’s storms have offered Californians a dramatic reveal and a preview of the consequences of a warming world, as slow-moving processes that scientists have warned about accelerate in plain view. Mike Phipps, a geologist with the geotechnical engineering firm Cotton, Shires and Associates, said landslide risk and sea level rise are combining to reshape the California coastline.

“The coastline is at a lot of risk,” he said. “As those cliffs are trying to retreat, the buildings are going to be threatened and there are situations up and down California where buildings have been razed and where buildings are falling into the ocean.”

Two years ago, 100% of the state was mired in drought and desperately in need of rainfall, according to the National Drought Monitor. Now, just tiny pockets of the state — 7% in all — are considered “abnormally dry” and residents are pleading for mercy from torrential rains.

The shift began last winter when more than a dozen atmospheric rivers pounded the state with precipitation, relieving the drought and saturating the state’s hillsides with moisture.

This year, the extremes have only continued.

This month, downtown Los Angeles has recorded more than 12.5 inches of rainfall — four times its typical monthly average and almost twice as much rain as what fell in all of 2022, according to National Weather Service data.

The rainfall has pushed some slopes to the brink, making landslides more likely.

During the most recent storm, the city of Los Angeles said it had received 63 reports of debris flows or mudslides. After a more severe storm earlier this month, the city said it had received calls for service for 592 mudslides. At least 16 buildings have been “red-tagged,” meaning that people were disallowed from entering because of the risk.

“When you have this constant barrage of storms, you will most likely build up water in the slopes and that increases your chances of having slides,” said Nate Onderdonk, a professor and geomorphologist at California State University Long Beach.

In the community of Rancho Palos Verdes, a landslide-prone coastal city in Los Angeles County, the recent rains have accelerated the movement of land and caused shifts in places where slides have not been mapped before, according to a city news release.

Onderdonk said that layers of sedimentary rock in the area are tilted toward the sea. When weak layers of clay become saturated with water, they expand and often slide because they have very little friction.