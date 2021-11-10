‘You can’t live in a swamp’: Virginia fishing village threatened by rising sea levels

Tangier Island, home to a Virginia fishing town and about 400 people, could be saturated by rising seas and convert to uninhabitable wetlands by 2051, according to an analysis released Monday.

The tiny island, which drew national attention for its residents’ support of former President Donald Trump and skepticism of climate change, is one of many Chesapeake Bay islands sinking because of local sea level rise and subsidence. People have lived on the island since the 18th century, but the residents could soon face displacement.

The new study, published Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Climate, estimates that it would cost about $150 million to relocate the town of Tangier’s residents and as much as $350 million to bulk up the island and protect its shoreline.

The quick timeline and steep costs for relocating a single small town illustrate the challenges the United States faces as sea levels rise and flooding increasingly threatens coastal communities. Millions of Americans could be forced to move from flood-prone areas by the year 2100, according to the 2018 U.S. national climate assessment. No federal agency has the authority to lead national assistance on climate migration efforts, a 2020 Government Accountability Office report said.

“What people are going to start realizing quickly, dealing with climate change is going to be an extremely expensive undertaking,” said Dave Schulte, a scientist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and one of the paper’s two authors. “A lot of towns and cities are going to have similar estimates, and I have no idea where we’re going to get that money.”

‘Not sold’

Tangier is the kind of place where churches are at the core of the community, kids cruise the streets on bicycles, parents don’t worry about them and the sunset reminds you why you love home, said James “Ooker” Eskridge, a waterman who serves as the “close-knit” community’s mayor.

Tangier is mostly white and working class, and its economy since the 1880s has centered on fishing, crabbing and oystering, said Jonna Yarrington, an anthropologist at the University of Virginia who lived on the island for about a year, wrote a dissertation about Tangier and is working on a book about it. In recent decades, job opportunities have declined and the population has dwindled, Yarrington said.

Today, the island is a haven for blue crab, Conservative political views and journalists, drawn in recent years to the tale of a “Trump-loving” island of “climate skeptics” whose home faces an existential threat.