In coastal Bangladesh, climate change devastates women’s reproductive health

SATKHIRA, Bangladesh — On a cloudy Friday morning, Asma Akhter took a break from fishing for minnows. Her clothes still wet, she sat outside her two-room home, gazing out at the waters that are both her salvation and her doom.

Like most people who live in this part of southwestern Bangladesh, Akhter’s survival depends on the river. Day after day, she nets fish in the same waterway where others farm shrimp and crabs. But in recent years, rising sea levels together with intense cyclones and catastrophic floods have reshaped the region and caused salt water to spill into the rivers, streams and soil all around Akhter — ravaging not only her livelihood but also her body.

Six months ago, Akhter, 25, underwent a hysterectomy after suffering what she described as “unbearable pain” following the birth of her second child. Even after the operation, she said she still experiences bouts of fever and vomiting. Her illness, according to her doctors, is caused by excessive exposure to salt water.

“After collecting minnows, we go to the pond to bathe and the water is still salty,” Akhter said in an interview conducted in Bengali, as her daughter played on the balcony of their house just feet from where the river tide touches their yard. “The water we are drinking is also very salty. Salt water is killing us and our dreams and destroying hope.”

Asma Akhter holds medications she needs for uterus infections and excessive bleeding, post-operation. Fabeha Monir for NBC News

Thousands of Bangladeshi women like Akhter face devastating reproductive health issues caused by the increasing salt content in the waters in which they live and work, threatening not only their personal health and safety but also the well-being of their families and the stability of their communities.That salt comes from the Bay of Bengal, where Bangladesh’s major rivers meet the sea. Hundreds of rivers snake across the country, the eighth-most populous in the world, buttressed in the south by the planet’s largest mangrove forest.

Yet as global temperatures climb and the planet’s glaciers melt, the region’s low-lying delta can only do so much to stave off the rising sea. Here, even seemingly small changes to sea levels — a few millimeters per year — can waterlog coasts and erode the shores. As such, experts and advocates often refer to Bangladesh as “ground zero” for the climate crisis.

But the advancing tides do more than swallow up the coasts and inundate the land. As the seas swell and salty water seeps deep underground, the quality of soil for farming, ponds for washing and rivers for cultivating freshwater fish and crustaceans become severely degraded. Worse still, entire communities can become cut off from access to clean drinking water.

These impacts have far-reaching societal implications, and among those most at risk are women living in parts of the world that are least responsible for global warming, yet are often powerless to stop the consequences.

At the heart of the issue is the fact that, while no one is immune to the effects of climate change, global warming does not affect everyone equally, said Gitanjali Singh, the country representative for Bangladesh at UN Women, a branch of the United Nations that champions gender equality and women’s human rights.

“Because of pre-existing vulnerabilities, the impact on women and girls and other gender-diverse communities is different,” Singh said. “Certain vulnerabilities, discriminations and deprivations get exacerbated.”

A 2018 study published in the journal Agricultural Economics found that around 20 million people in coastal areas of Bangladesh are affected by increased salinity in drinking water.

Excess salinity in drinking water can cause sodium intake levels to spike, which increases blood pressure and has been linked to higher risks of hypertension and preeclampsia in pregnant women. Bathing or standing waist-deep in saltwater for hours to fish can increase a woman’s risk of reproductive tract infections and affect normal menstruation. Elevated exposure to salt water has also been associated with skin diseases, diarrheal diseases and outbreaks of cholera.

Lipi Khanom, 28, lives in Kolibari, a village near the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest. She said that when the tide comes in, salt water often spills into her house and into a nearby pond where she used to bathe. For the past two years, she said she has dealt with irregular periods and pain in her lower abdomen. Khanom and her husband have also struggled to get pregnant with a second child.

“My husband and I are quarreling about not having children,” she said in Bengali. “He is blaming me.”