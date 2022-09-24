After destruction, Florida Air Force base rebuilds to face effects of climate change 

“We’re focused on making sure that as we rebuild, that the base is resilient, and that we can continue this mission here for many, many years,” he said in an interview.

The base serves a mission that can only be trained here on Florida’s sunny beaches. It’s the only airspace in the country where the Air Force can train fighter pilots to shoot down fake fighter jets in the sky and from the ground with rockets. The debris falls into the gulf of Mexico and is retrieved to be reassembled and reused.

“Tyndall has been kind of the heart of air dominance,” Watkins said. “It’s the core of our air power for our fighter aviation.”

The notion that such an integral part of U.S. air power could be destroyed by a storm highlights the threat that climate change poses to the military. While some parts of the U.S. government and private sectors have been slow to respond to climate threats, climate risk analysis has become a major part of the military’s preparations for the future. The Pentagon called climate change a risk to national security, and the Army released a climate strategy guide in February that included “a roadmap of actions that will enhance unit and installation readiness and resilience in the face of climate-related threats.”

Tyndall is now being rebuilt to withstand those enhanced threats.

Lt. Nicholas Cap, Natural Disaster Recover Division, USAF, shows digital twin thought augmented reality at new headquarters building. Lucas Thompson / NBC News

Lt. Nicholas Cap, Natural Disaster Recovery Division, USAF, shows digital twin thought augmented reality at new headquarters building Lucas Thompson / NBC News

Scattered between makeshift airplane hangers and temporary office structures, new buildings are going up that are stronger than what was here before. Air Force engineers built new standards into what now just looks like the bones of a building. Those bones eventually will wear an armor of materials meant to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

“We’re trying to be innovative; we’re trying a lot of new projects,” Watkins said. “Some of them will be successful and will carry over to how we build Air Force bases in the future and how we do coastal resiliency in the future, not just on Air Force bases.”

Combined with stricter building codes, the rebuild is using the base’s natural habitat as a first line of defense against powerful storms. Tyndall sits on a peninsula, making it particularly vulnerable to storm surge, flooding and wave erosion if a strong storm directly hits its coast.