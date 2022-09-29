Discovery of ‘fingerprint’ confirms alarming predictions of Greenland ice sheet melt

Scientists now have unambiguous proof that a phenomenon critical to predicting the impact of climate change exists.

Researchers announced Thursday that they had detected the sea level “fingerprint” of the Greenland ice sheet melt, pinpointing the unique pattern of sea level change linked to the melting ice.

It’s the first time such a fingerprint has been definitively measured. While scientists agreed these fingerprints theoretically exist, the dynamic nature of the ocean had made it difficult to identify them confidently — until now.

The findings, possible with the help of high-resolution satellite observations, detail the unique pattern of sea level change linked to the Greenland ice sheet. The fingerprints are then factored into models to predict overall sea level rise.

This discovery confirms and adds confidence to the sea-level changes forecast by computational models. These predictions are critical for understanding the consequences of climate change and preparing for future hazards. It is now more than clear that the melting of the Greenland ice sheet is accelerating, said Sophie Coulson a postdoctoral fellow at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Coulson is the lead author of the study that led to the findings, which were published in the journal Science.