‘Déjà vu’: A train derailment 40 years ago holds clues for East Palestine’s future

Livingston’s derailment offers one of the closest parallels to the disaster unfolding in East Palestine. Both were major train crashes. Both involved some of the same chemicals, including vinyl chloride. Both communities saw train cars catch fire and chemical fires pollute the air.

And both communities have grappled with deep concerns about the safety of the air they breathe and the water they drink.

More than 1,000 train derailments happen each year in the U.S., according to Federal Railroad Administration safety data. Incidents involving hazardous materials are rare; railroads reported 12 hazardous releases in 2021.

Few have been as impactful as the one in Livingston, where cleanup efforts, health monitoring and water testing continued for at least three decades. It’s a situation that offers some sense of the future for residents in Ohio and also serves as a reminder that U.S. rail towns for decades have faced dangers as chemicals pass through.

A sign welcomes visitors to East Palestine, Ohio. Angelo Merendino / Getty Images file

In East Palestine, “a lot of things that have happened seemed eerily similar to what happened in Livingston over 40 years ago,” said Bennett, who as a local judge spent decades overseeing the aftermath of a legal settlement reached after the derailment.

The derailment and subsequent explosion stirred Livingston residents awake as it sent a fireball into the air that splintered a grove of pine trees and blew in the brick front of a nearby home. One Livingston resident had to jump from the window of a burning home and run to safety.

“We heard the roar,” said Jerry Cutrer, a businessman who lived less than a mile from the derailment. “It shook our house.”

A plume of smoke rises from the scene of a freight train derailment in Livingston, La., in 1982. Environmental Protection Agency

The force cracked the foundation and burst the windows of the restaurant he owns, G&J Drive Inn.

“We loaded up and we got out of town,” Cutrer said.

About 2,700 people within 5 miles of the derailment evacuated at the behest of authorities. They left horses and pets.

Four days after the derailment, pieces of a train car exploded and rocketed into the air, smashing into a quadraplex building and setting fire to a mobile home, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report. Residents couldn’t return for about two weeks as chemicals within the train cars continued to explode, burn and seep into the ground.

In the end, 19 homes or other buildings were destroyed or severely damaged. About 200,000 gallons of chemicals spilled and were absorbed into the ground.